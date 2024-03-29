Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Up 8%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGHGet Free Report) traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 129.63 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.62). 221,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 135,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.50).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.16. The stock has a market cap of £109.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,163.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Knights Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

