Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. 28,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Know Labs Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.
