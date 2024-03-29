L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 3.5% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.64 on Friday, reaching $1,128.88. 292,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,072.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $989.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $821.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,085.47.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

