L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of L3Harris Technologies worth $223,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $83,532,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 379,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

LHX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

