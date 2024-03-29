Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,362. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

