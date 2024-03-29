Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.10 Million

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $3,101.18 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io. The official message board for Luxurious Pro Network Token is blog.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution.

LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LPNT%5FOfficial)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39501052/whitepaper-lpntoken.pdf)”

