Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading 20% Higher

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 16,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Magellan Gold Trading Up 20.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About Magellan Gold

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.