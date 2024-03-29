Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading 20% Higher

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 16,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Magellan Gold Trading Up 20.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
About Magellan Gold
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.
