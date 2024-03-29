Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947,196 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $113,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

EVRG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,308. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

