Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,965 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up 1.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 1.77% of FMC worth $138,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after buying an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 29.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,822,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 639,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

FMC Trading Up 1.6 %

FMC stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. 2,017,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,435. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

