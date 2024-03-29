Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $106,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. 1,524,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

