MDA (TSE:MDA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.88 and last traded at C$14.71. Approximately 151,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 261,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.52.

MDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.22.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.30 million. MDA had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.6606731 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total value of C$1,500,660.00. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

