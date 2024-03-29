MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 66,603 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,603 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 1.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American International Group were worth $39,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

