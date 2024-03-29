MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.19% of M&T Bank worth $42,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

MTB stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. 820,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

