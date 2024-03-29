MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.49. 1,656,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.26. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.30 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

