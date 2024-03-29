MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $20.05 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254,867 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $514,620,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after buying an additional 2,594,172 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 2,530,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after buying an additional 2,166,479 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.77. 4,021,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DB. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

