MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $20.56 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

