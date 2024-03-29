MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James makes up about 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.20% of Raymond James worth $46,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

