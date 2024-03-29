MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 71,593 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,042,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.30. 5,323,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,895,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.11.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

