MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 202,392 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 202,392 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 744,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,838,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.42. 4,778,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

