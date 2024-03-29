MELD Trading 49.3% Higher Over Last Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $81.17 million and approximately $385,042.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,776,987,958 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.021396 USD and is up 12.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $463,145.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.