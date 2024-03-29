Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mesoblast Stock Performance
MEOBF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 694,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Mesoblast has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.00.
Mesoblast Company Profile
