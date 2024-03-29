Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

MEOBF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 694,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Mesoblast has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.