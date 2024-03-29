Metahero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Metahero has a market cap of $51.41 million and $1.50 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000596 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

