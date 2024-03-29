Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.49

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.49 and traded as high as C$61.61. Methanex shares last traded at C$61.10, with a volume of 80,256 shares changing hands.

Methanex Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.34. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.1126984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Cuts Dividend

Methanex Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.