Myria Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Myria has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Myria token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Myria Token Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 17,429,230,818 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.01060354 USD and is up 6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,608,017.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

