Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 914 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $82,643.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $249,705.36.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87.

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,509,092.13.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $210,566.15.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $145,023.72.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $91.46. 971,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

