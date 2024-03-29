Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 29th total of 409,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nauticus Robotics news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $66,970.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,323 shares of company stock worth $98,233. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter worth $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nauticus Robotics by 34.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Up 13.7 %

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

NASDAQ KITT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.32. 2,673,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,577. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.03. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

