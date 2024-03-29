Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 279,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,103. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.