Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NCPB)

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NCPB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,344. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $25.19.

See Also

