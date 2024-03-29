NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $209.47

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.47 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 202.06 ($2.55). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.57), with a volume of 21,752 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get NWF Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NWF

NWF Group Stock Performance

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.85 million, a PE ratio of 792.31 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

Insider Transactions at NWF Group

In other NWF Group news, insider Christopher James Belsham purchased 10,000 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($23,000.13). Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About NWF Group

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.