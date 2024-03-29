Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,654,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,391,528. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average is $221.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

