Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,539. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $206.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

