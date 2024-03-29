Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 3,351,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 1,445,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Organigram Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.09.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 173.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
