Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 3,351,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 1,445,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Organigram Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 173.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organigram

About Organigram

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organigram in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 38.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 72.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

