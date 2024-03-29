Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.96. 553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

