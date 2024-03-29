Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,082 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.16. 1,603,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,481. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.79. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

