Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,248,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888,991. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.