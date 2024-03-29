Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 47,893 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 480.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

