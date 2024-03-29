Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,981 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,168,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,259,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

