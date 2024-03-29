Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 89,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,986. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

