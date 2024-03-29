Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 70,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.