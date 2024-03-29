Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $344.20. 707,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.02 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

