Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. 15,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,448. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.