Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

CMCSA traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,157,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,456,214. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

