Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.86. 459,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,999. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

