Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 104,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 146,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

