Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,325.41. 1,985,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,275.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,065.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

