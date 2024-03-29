Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,007,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.00. 2,318,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,159. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

