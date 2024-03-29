Pax Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $147.61 million and $833,425.05 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00002887 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

