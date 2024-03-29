Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.75. 40,466,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,662,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

