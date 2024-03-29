PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.45

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$9.22. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.13, with a volume of 94,081 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.46. The stock has a market cap of C$427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.28. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of C$165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2797784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total transaction of C$257,631.66. In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total value of C$257,631.66. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$50,142.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,400 shares of company stock worth $490,714. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

