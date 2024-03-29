PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares changing hands.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,225,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

